Bernice Stiner, our beautiful, strong, and remarkable mother, passed peacefully and rejoicingly into the Lord's loving arms on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age of 97. Born on November 12, 1922 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Arthur and Alma (Dorn) Treptow, Bernice was the second oldest of six children. As the only girl in the family with five brothers, Bernice enjoyed everything about being their "sis" and especially reveled in helping to raise her baby brother, Ronald, who was 16 years her junior. Growing up in Milwaukee, Bernice loved learning, excelled in school, participated in sports, developed her love of art and classical music, and was an avid reader. She adored her hometown and was a proud graduate of Rufus King High School in 1940. Admired by her friends, Bernice was elected Honored Queen of Bethel #2 of the Order of Job's Daughters in 1942. As a member of "The Greatest Generation", Bernice met a handsome sailor, John Stiner, toward the end of World War II while he served in the U.S. Navy. After their courtship, Bernice and John married in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 27, 1947, and later moved to sunny California. Bernice and John permanently settled in Fresno, bought their first home, and raised daughters Peggy and Janet. As a family, they became active members of First Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church. In addition to being the most wonderfully supportive mother and role model for her girls, Bernice volunteered as a docent for the Fresno Art Museum and particularly enjoyed giving tours to school children who visited the museum with their teachers. Always valuing education, Bernice earned her postsecondary degree and achieved her dream job as an elementary school librarian. She relished sharing her love of reading with hundreds of children at Jane Addams Elementary School in Fresno until she retired in 1982. In 1994, Bernice and John moved to Oakhurst, California. There the Lord blessed them with a beautiful home with a spectacular view of the Sierra Nevada mountains, and many wonderful friends whom they met at Oakhurst Lutheran Church (OLC). Bernice found tremendous joy in volunteering for the Oakhurst Visitors' Center, La Sierra Guild of Valley Children's Hospital, and the OLC library. She also cherished being with her Red Hatter friends, the Oakhurst Lutheran Women, and the OLC " " team. Bernice lived her life with zest and a positive spirit, even after suffering from melanoma cancer in 1966, colon cancer in 1999, and a devastating stroke in 2008. She proved to be not only a survivor, but a thriver - and was the purest example of love, care, friendship, strength, courage, acceptance, selflessness, and joy. Her brilliant mind, incredible kindness, and strong faith in the Lord shone brightly in all she said and did. Bernice loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. She was always encouraging and delighted in celebrating the various stages of their lives. By living her life with such dignity and grace, Bernice was (and continues to be) the single greatest inspiration for her family. Her legacy of love and joy will live in our hearts forever. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Alma Treptow; her husband, John Stiner; her infant daughter, Carol Jean Stiner; and her brothers Delvin Treptow, Arthur Treptow, Jr., and Orville Treptow. Bernice leaves behind her family, who will forever cherish her memory: daughter Margaret "Peggy" Conley and her husband Brian of Big Bear Lake, CA; daughter Janet Young of Fresno, CA; grandson Landon Young and his wife Beth-Ann of Modesto, CA; granddaughter Allison Fialkov and her husband David of Potomac, MD; great-grandchildren Lilah Blue and Allen Brennan Fialkov of Potomac, MD; great-granddaughter Madelyn Young of Corona Del Mar, CA; brother Elmer "Gene" Treptow and his wife Dorothy of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; brother Ronald Treptow of Muskego, WI; and many nieces and nephews. Our family's heartfelt appreciation is extended to Wilma Worthley (owner of Shaemar Care) for wonderfully and lovingly caring for Mom these past 10 1/2 years until the very moment she was welcomed into her Heavenly home. We also extend special gratitude to caregivers Terza and Tapz, Pastor David Sebastian, and the St. Agnes Hospice team for their support. A memorial service and inurnment ceremony will be held at Oakhurst Lutheran Church in Spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Bernice Stiner to any of the following organizations that were dear to her heart: Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst, CA 93644; or , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or La Sierra Guild of Valley Children's, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636; or Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First Street, Fresno, CA 93703; or Foundation for Clovis Schools, 1450 Herndon Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 