Bernice Tze-Wei Kao

November 8, 2020

Clovis, California - Bernice Tze-Wei Kao was born in 1934 in Suzhou, China. She earned a B.A. in Foreign Languages and Literature from National Taiwan University and a Master's in Library and Information Science from Case-Western Reserve. Bernice worked as a reference librarian in the Chicago suburbs before moving to California and establishing the Career Center at the Fresno County Library in 2002. She co-authored two books on job centers and helped countless job seekers find new careers. She is survived by her loving husband George; daughters Pamela (Rob) and Katherine (Jim); grandchildren Ben, Sam, Alex, and Hannah; sister Barbara Chow, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in Bernice's memory can be made to the Clovis Senior Activity Center.





