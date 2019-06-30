On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Bernice Zimmerman, loving sister and aunt passed away at the age of 98. She was born on February 25, 1921 in Fresno, Ca. She was employed as a secretary in the Fresno area for many years. She was married to Albert Zimmerman on February 15, 1947. Bernice loved to travel in her trailer. Dogs held a very special place in her heart. Bernice loved to sing, take walks and play bingo. She was a member of the Althea Club, which was formed during World War II. She is survived by her sister Eleanor; niece Diane; great-niece Jeanne and great-nephew Michael. Although Bernice had no children of her own, she poured all of her loved to her nephew Tim and niece Diane. Until we all meet again in Heaven dear Auntie. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Monday, July 1, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019