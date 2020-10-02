Berta Conzen

1/1
In July2001 she flew to Germany to be with her 2 ailing brothers. One week after her return we received notice that our daughter Jo-Ann was hit by a car and severely injured in Arcata, CA where she was completing her studies. Berta was on her way and cared for Jo-Ann in her recovery. After 6wks of caregiving and a wonderful bonding process between the two, Berta passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. She will be missed and we will never forget her, Wolfgang. MACH ET JOT Berta is now survived by daughter, son Perry, granddaughters Kendra, Jessica, niece Ursula.