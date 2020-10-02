Berta Conzen

Berta Frech was born in Koeln, Germany which was home, where she married Wolfgang Conzen in 1953, and resided until 1956. She worked as legal Secretary to CEO of International Trading Co. Job opportunities brought Berta and Wolfgang to California on New Year's 1957. She enjoyed her work as accountant and gift shop entrepreneur for the Fresno Arts Ctr and Fashion Faire Mall. Later in life Berta volunteered for St Agnes Hosp'l as well as IRS and AARP as Tax Preparer for the elderly and underprivileged. Berta was an inspiration for many and cared for her family without tire.

In July2001 she flew to Germany to be with her 2 ailing brothers. One week after her return we received notice that our daughter Jo-Ann was hit by a car and severely injured in Arcata, CA where she was completing her studies. Berta was on her way and cared for Jo-Ann in her recovery. After 6wks of caregiving and a wonderful bonding process between the two, Berta passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. She will be missed and we will never forget her, Wolfgang. MACH ET JOT Berta is now survived by daughter, son Perry, granddaughters Kendra, Jessica, niece Ursula.