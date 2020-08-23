Bertha Louise Segovia Schmitt passed away on 8 August 2020. Our Mother,loving, sweet, funny, and spunky was two weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Bertha was born in the Philippines on the Island of Mindanao on August 22, 1919. Her parents were Lazaro and Palmira( Eroles) Segovia. Bertha was the youngest of 13 children. Her father was in the Spanish Army and sent to the Philippines where he met and married Bertha's mother. Her father passed at age 48 Bertha's mother died in 1947 just prior to their planned departure to sail to the United States,Fresno, Ca. In Fresno, Bertha met Olin Schmitt,a widower, and love of her entire life. They married in 1951 and she gained the responsibility of raising 3 stepchildren, Sharon, Michael and Steven. Unfortunately, Olin passed at early age of 57. Bertha, never remarried but kept busy traveling, gardening,reading &visiting her large extended family Bertha is survived by her step children Sharon, husband Ty, Michael, wife Lynn, Steven, wifeCarol. Her grandchildren Jim, wife Monica, Dan,wife Miranda, Vicki Maglieri & Kristen Schmitt. She was blessed with many nieces &nephews 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. We are extremely grateful to everyone at Windham for their care and compassion where Bertha live the last years of her life. Donations in her memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be greatly appreciated.Later a Celebration of life