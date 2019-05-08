Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Lou Worth. View Sign Service Information Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel - LEMOORE 420 WEST -D- STREET Lemoore , CA 93245 (559)-924-5611 Graveside service 1:00 PM Pleasant Valley Cemetery Coalinga , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bessie Lou Worth was born on December 23, 1937 in Byars, Oklahoma to Andy and Ben Oliver. Bessie passed on Sunday May 5, 2019. Bessie had 14 brothers and sisters, 3 children; Rick Worth married to Patsy Worth, Cynthia Herrin married to Chuck Herrin and Tim Worth married to Bobbie Worth, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Homer Joseph Worth. Bessie's family moved to California when she was a young child. They settled in Huron, California where she met her future husband and they married on October 4, 1954. They raised their children in Huron and moved to Coalinga, California in 1980 where they lived for the rest of their lives. Bessie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Bessie loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many places throughout the world. No matter the beauty she saw on her travels, her favorite place was at home with her family. Bessie was a kind, selfless, caring and compassionate woman who would do anything for anyone. She will be greatly missed but the memories she has left will last a lifetime. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the caregivers Bessie had for the last 2 years of her life, Candy Cisneros, Lidia Gonzalez and Griselda Gonzalez. A graveside service will be held for Bessie on Friday at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Coalinga. Arrangements are under the care of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

