Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 in Fresno, CA.

Betsy was a life long resident of the Central Valley - born in Hanford, CA. She worked 42 years at Hope Manor as the Dietetic Service Supervisor.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Ureste Reyes.

She is survived by her 7 children: Nancy, Robert, Michael, Debbie, Janice, Sarah, Bill, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Rosary 6 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Lisle Funeral Home; Funeral Mass 10:30 am, Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. John's Cathedral.

Donations can be made to: Hinds Hospice.