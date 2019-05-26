Betty Amundsen, 92, passed away on May 13, 2019 in Fresno, CA. Betty was born in Detroit, MI to Wallace and Viola Dubey on February 4, 1927. After high school, she moved to Fresno for a new adventure. She met and married Willis "Red" Amundsen on March 17, 1950 in Fresno. She worked in banking until she had her daughter, Sandy, and then became a stay at home wife and mother. They enjoyed retirement exploring the 48 states in their motorhome often with friends; plus cruising many other parts of the world. She cared for her family always first before herself. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Red. Betty is survived by her daughter, Sandy and husband Jim Walmsley; her granddaughters, Mamie and husband Joe Smith; Sarah Walmsley; her great-grandchildren Ethan, Caden, Autumn, Rhiann and Taryn Smith. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 2-5pm on Sunday, June 2nd at Piazza Del Pane Italian Cafe at Palm & Herndon.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019