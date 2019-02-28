Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Ann, a resident of Los Gatos, CA was born in Fresno, CA and spent her younger years living on a homestead in the Sanger area, attending Round Mountain Elementary School. She later moved into Fresno where she graduated with Honors from both Roosevelt High and Fresno State University. While working towards her teaching credential, she enjoyed holding leadership roles in Kappa Alpha Theta, AAUW and various other organizations. In 1953, she married Wayne Jensen and for over 65 years they shared a life together. They spent the first few years of their marriage in Bakersfield and then moved to San Jose for 24 years until retiring in Pebble Beach in 1991. Betty Ann's 32 year teaching career was a joy to her, and she touched many young lives over the years. Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband Wayne. She was the devoted mother of Kathryn Ann Belick (Dan) and adoring grandmother to Kayla Ann of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Lester Williams and her sisters, Mildred (Darknell) Goen, Lillian Madsen and Lorraine Phillips. Friends and family are invited to join in a gravesite service on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Red Bank Cemetery, 11548 East Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA. lislefuneralhome.com Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 28, 2019

