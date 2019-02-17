Betty Cate

Betty (Cox) Cate, born on August 15, 1942 in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away at age 76 on February 11, 2019 in Clovis, California. Betty enjoyed her years working at Kmart, Security Pacific Bank, and the IRS where she retired in 2005. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Emory Sr., her 2 sons Emory Jr and Vince, brother Jim, and sister Louise. Additionally, she leaves behind 5 grandchildren (Noah, Wayne, Sarah, Cody, and Blake), several nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Visitation on Thursday, February 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Clovis Funeral Chapel - 1302 Clovis Ave, Clovis. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, February 22 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Clovis Funeral Chapel followed by a Graveside Service at Academy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name to AseraCare Hospice and/or the are welcome and appreciated. The family would like to especially thank Lillian and Andreas of AseraCare Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019
