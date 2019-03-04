Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Greve. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Greve announce her passing. The daughter of Carl S McQuiston and Alice Mae Chapman, Betty was born in Los Angeles and spent her formative years in Biggs, CA. She raised her family across the West Coast in Whidbey Island, WA, Point Mugu, CA and Lemoore, CA. After earning her teaching credential she taught in the Central Union School District for over 35 years. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, Melvin Greve of Coalinga CA; parents Alice and Leon Martin; brothers, Donald "Max" McQuiston and John Martin. She is survived by her children, Tami (Sonny) Kent; Ronald (Michelle) Gridley; Donald (Matilda) Gridley; grandchildren, Lindsay Notrica; Jaclyn (Jessup) Wiley; Jake (Ashley) Cansler; Elizabeth Gridley; Lauren and Mark Gridley; Victoria Kent; Johnathan and Lili Chapman-Kent; and six beloved great-grandchildren. Her family, extended family, and many dear friends will miss "Nana's" laugh and zest for life. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:30am at Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA. A celebration of Betty's life will immediately follow. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close