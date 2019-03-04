It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Greve announce her passing. The daughter of Carl S McQuiston and Alice Mae Chapman, Betty was born in Los Angeles and spent her formative years in Biggs, CA. She raised her family across the West Coast in Whidbey Island, WA, Point Mugu, CA and Lemoore, CA. After earning her teaching credential she taught in the Central Union School District for over 35 years. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, Melvin Greve of Coalinga CA; parents Alice and Leon Martin; brothers, Donald "Max" McQuiston and John Martin. She is survived by her children, Tami (Sonny) Kent; Ronald (Michelle) Gridley; Donald (Matilda) Gridley; grandchildren, Lindsay Notrica; Jaclyn (Jessup) Wiley; Jake (Ashley) Cansler; Elizabeth Gridley; Lauren and Mark Gridley; Victoria Kent; Johnathan and Lili Chapman-Kent; and six beloved great-grandchildren. Her family, extended family, and many dear friends will miss "Nana's" laugh and zest for life. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11:30am at Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA. A celebration of Betty's life will immediately follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 4, 2019