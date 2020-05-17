Betty Jean Groppetti, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Autumn Ridge Assisted Living in Kerman, CA. Betty was born in Glasgow, KY to Clara and William Bowles and was one of four siblings. The family moved to California when she was two. Betty married Emilio Groppetti in 1952 and moved to San Joaquin, CA where she resided for the next 60 years. She moved to Kerman, CA in 2011. We would like to thank Autumn Ridge and their wonderful staff for the loving care she received. They became her second family. She was preceded in death by her husaband, Emilio, her parents and her two brothers, Bill and Don Bowles. Betty is survived by her daughters, Karen Carvalho and her husband, Ken of Tranquillity, CA and JoAnn Salenik and her husband, Clark of Kerman, CA, four grandchildren, Nino Carvalho, Oriana Couto, Justin Salenik and Larisa Salenik, seven great grandchildren, her sister Barbara Urciuoli and many nieces and nephews. Private services were held May 14, 2020 at St. Peters Cemetery Fresno, CA. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Remembrances may be made in Betty's honor to the donor's favorite charity.

