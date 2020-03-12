Betty was born in Los Angeles, CA to James Sherman Parker and Ruth Alden Wright Parker. She grew up in Reedley, CA and graduated from Reedley High School. Betty met her husband Clinton (Buck) Harris in Reedley and, together, raised two daughters, Ruth Harris Sasser and Linda Harris in Orange Cove. Betty worked for most of her adult life for Nash De Camp Packing Co. and after retirement worked for a number of years at the Orange Cove Seniors Center. Betty is survived by her daughters Ruth and Linda; grandchildren Lori Sasser, Mark Sasser and wife Alicia; great-grandchildren, Cameron Sasser, wife Morgan Randall, Erin Sasser, Jackson Pulos, Shane Pulos and Ariss Ramirez; great-great grandson Michael Randall; sister Mary Ninnis and brother Alfred Parker. Visitation will be held at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9-10 am following with an 11 am graveside service at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Lunch will be hosted at Alta District Historical Society.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020