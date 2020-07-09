1/1
Betty Lugo
Betty Lugo was born in Mesa, AZ, she passed peacefully surrounded by family, on June 12, 2020, at the age of 95. She was a woman who enjoyed family gatherings, music and dancing. She is survived by her daughters, Lillian Ackel, Cecilia Streward, Karen Aguilera; sons, James Ackel, Fernando Ackel and Tyrone Lugo, her youngest sister Benigna Lawrence, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dance in Peace Nana, 'til we see you again. Memorial Mass to be held at St John's Cathedral, July 10, 2020, 10:30am.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St John's Cathedral
