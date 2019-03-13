Betty Yoshiko Mayebo, age 98, passed away on February 4, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1921 in Fresno, CA to Hiroso and Toyo Yamamoto. Betty is survived by her sons Ron and Linda, Robert and Rose, grandchildren Shari and Chris Yamada, Ryan and Tracey, great-grandchildren Mandi Yamada, Matt Yamada, Jaxon Mayebo, and Lexie Mayebo, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom and son Vernon. A service will be held at the Fowler Buddhist Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm with arrangements under the direction of Lisle Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BETTY MAYEBO.
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 266-0666
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2019