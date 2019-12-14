Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Rose (Mendoza) Martinez. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Rose (Mendoza) Martinez went to be with God on Dec. 8. 2019. She was born in LA on March 5. 1927, to Dominga and Aniseto Mendoza. She lived in LA until she was five, then moved to Fresno with her mother and brother Frankafter her father passed. She attended St. Alphonsus Grammar School. Then attended Fresno Technical High School. In 1944 she married Ignacio (Nash) Martinez. She had three sons. Betty formed her own Real Estate Company, Chaparral Real Estate; and was a successful Realtor for over 40 yrs. Betty and Nash married 65 yrs until his passing. They ran a small farm in Sanger, CA, for over 40 yrs. The farm produced Thompson seedless grapes for raisins. Betty was a devout Catholic; traveled to religious sites around the world: was very in volved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas; and was a wonderful daughter, sister, devout wife, mother, mother-in-law, grand mother, great grandmother and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nash, sister Lupe Segura, brothers Frank Mendoza, Basil Contreras, and great-grand son Miguel Martinez. She is survived by brothers Alex and Edward Contreras, sister Helen Boucier, sons: Anthony (wife Helen). Onnie. and Steve (wife Cynthia). She has 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, many nephews, nieces and cousins. She loved her family and God more than anything. Betty was a true example of faith & love of God for everyone. We will always carry her me mory in our hearts. Rosary-Yost & Webb Funeral Home 12/15/19 6pm; Mass-St Paul Newman Center 12/16/19 2:30pm; Burial-Holy Cross Cemetery - Culver City -TBA Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 14, 2019

