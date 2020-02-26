Betty Stadham, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Westminster, CO. Betty was born on September 8, 1929 in Madera, CA. Betty loved gardening, traveling the world with her late husband Ray, and visiting her family in Colorado. Betty was also a member of The Bridge Church in Fresno, which she enjoyed very much. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ray Stadham and her brother Robert Jennings. Betty is survived by her two sons Ron Stadham of Colorado and Randy Stadham of China, as well as her granddaughter Jessica Janssen of Minnesota. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera, California. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 26, 2020