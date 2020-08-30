1/1
Betty Troutman
Betty Lou (Conway) Troutman passed away August 23, 2020, at Hinds Hospice Home in Fresno, California. Always a Texan at heart, Betty learned to love California. A lifelong educator in Kingsburg, Betty began teaching elementary school, moved into resource teaching and then finished her long career as a vice-principal at Kings River Elementary. Betty valued friends almost as much as family, starting both a red hat group and an outdoor singles group. She wove beauty though her whole life decorating the gates to her complex every holiday, growing flowers in her yard and sending cards to friends who might need a lift. Before Covid, you could find Betty taking her beloved dog, Dixie, to her favorite shopping places; Target and Costco. Betty is survived by her daughter Melody Vielbig (Eric), granddaughter Elizabeth VanAntwerp, her children Samatha and Jackson, grandson Jonathan Van Antwerp and his daughters, Ashley and Molly, grandson Nathan Patterson (Denise) and their twins, Emma and Lilly, granddaughter Sarah (Scott) McCoy and her daughter Violet. Betty was proceeded in death by her daughters, Deborah Van Antwerp and Valery Scott and her granddaughter, Meggen Lou VanAntwerp. Neptune Society of Fresno will be handling her remains. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people consider donating to either Hinds Hospice or a children's organization.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
