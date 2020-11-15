1/1
Betty Woo
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Woo
November 17, 1924 - November 4, 2020
Fresno, California - Our remarkable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister has passed away. At 95, she shared her love of life and her unique sense of humor touched everyone she met. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by daughters Lisa Naney, husband Stephen; Lana Twitty, husband Rhys; son Lance Woo, wife CeCee; brother Philip Wong, wife Laurein;; grandchildren Ryan Naney, wife Tracey; Lesley Majors, Mason Twitty, Trevor Twitty, wife Ellie and great-grandchildren, Madison, Sierra, William, Zoey, Piper, Finnegan and Keiran.
She was preceded in death by husband Richard Woo; father Hok Wong, mother Sho Hoo Shee; brothers, Ralph, Jimmy and William Wong.
Visitation and viewing Lisle Funeral Home, 1705 L Street, Fresno, Saturday, November 21 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.
Betty will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
11:30 AM
Lisle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
5592660666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved