Betty Woo

November 17, 1924 - November 4, 2020

Fresno, California - Our remarkable mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister has passed away. At 95, she shared her love of life and her unique sense of humor touched everyone she met. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by daughters Lisa Naney, husband Stephen; Lana Twitty, husband Rhys; son Lance Woo, wife CeCee; brother Philip Wong, wife Laurein;; grandchildren Ryan Naney, wife Tracey; Lesley Majors, Mason Twitty, Trevor Twitty, wife Ellie and great-grandchildren, Madison, Sierra, William, Zoey, Piper, Finnegan and Keiran.

She was preceded in death by husband Richard Woo; father Hok Wong, mother Sho Hoo Shee; brothers, Ralph, Jimmy and William Wong.

Visitation and viewing Lisle Funeral Home, 1705 L Street, Fresno, Saturday, November 21 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

Betty will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Mt. View Cemetery. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.





