Beulah Mazie Hart was born in Roseburg, Oregon on July 22, 1915 to Walter Samuel Hart and Bessie Fay Hart. Later came Beulah's brothers and sister Kenneth, Lawrence and Helen. Around 1920 or there abouts, the Hart family moved to Del Rey, CA where Beulah attended the Prairie School and later Selma High School where she was a member of the band. After graduating from high school, Beulah worked at the Fresno Office of the DMV. In 1937 Beulah married Elmer House, quit work and became a housewife. In November 1944 Elmer and Beulah's son Leland was born. In Jan. 2000 Elmer House passed away. They were married 63 years. In 1958, Beulah decided to go back to work. She worked for Swift and Company in their poultry processing plant for 23 years. Beulah's social life included family gatherings, social events at the Fresno Elk's Lodge, social events with the many Masonic Organizations which Elmer belonged. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, playing the piano and organ. Beulah was a member of the Eastern Star and The Fresno Elk's Lodge Emblem Club. In the later years of her life, Beulah was unable to do for herself and became a resident at the North Point Healthcare and Wellness Centre. Now in her absence Beulah leaves behind her son Leland and wife Sherry, her sister Helen Montanye, three nieces Susan Phillips, Beverly Licon, Kathy Emerson; two granddaughters Erica Myers, Kristi Marter; and five grandchildren Bryce Myers, Ethan Myers, Brinley Myers, Kyle Marter and Aubri Marter, Susan Phillips two children Kendra and Dallen Kendra's three children and Dallen's two children. There will be a celebration of life service at the Westminister Presybtarian Church located at 50 E. Santa Ana, Fresno, CA 93704. 559-226-8300 on July 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM After the service there will be a gathering at the home of Helen Montanye, 2071 W. Spruce, Fresno, CA 93711-7139. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 16, 2019

