Beverlie McMullen "Mac" Castelletto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverlie (Mac) McMullen Castelletto, age 89, of Madera Ranchos, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. Mac was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Cas) Castelletto. Mac is survived by: Robert Castelletto II, Steven Castelletto, Norma Castelletto, Donna Castelletto Wike, Janine Castelletto and Laura Castelletto-Lemanek. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services were held Friday, May 29 th at St. Peters Cemetery. Memories and condolences sent to llemanek@yahoo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved