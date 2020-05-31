Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverlie (Mac) McMullen Castelletto, age 89, of Madera Ranchos, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. Mac was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Cas) Castelletto. Mac is survived by: Robert Castelletto II, Steven Castelletto, Norma Castelletto, Donna Castelletto Wike, Janine Castelletto and Laura Castelletto-Lemanek. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private services were held Friday, May 29 th at St. Peters Cemetery. Memories and condolences sent to llemanek@yahoo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store