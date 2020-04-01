Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jane Allen (Field) was born on January 30, 1926, in Battle Creek, Michigan to John Emerson Field and Helen Louise Morash Field, both of Beloit, Wisconsin. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois, met and married Reverend John Emmanuel Allen (aka Allen Emmanuel Johnson) of Bertrand, NE. As a Pastor's wife she lived in Mexico City, Salt Lake City, East Los Angeles, settling in Kerman, CA, at Bethany Lutheran church for 13 years. Beverly studied at Fresno State College and earned her teaching credential. She taught Head Start and then first grade at Kerman-Floyd Elementary School for over 20-years. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and then Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Fresno. She became an accomplished watercolor painter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years and her sister Elaine (Field) Landry. She is survived by all four of her sons and their spouses: John and Beverly of Bakersfield, Jeffrey and Wendy of Goleta, Rand and Steven of San Diego, Russell and Lucy of Fresno, as well as eight randchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was buried next to her husband at Fresno Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Fresno or Hinds Hospice of Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

