Beverly was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 1, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beverly worked as a kitchen manager for the Fresno Unified school district and retired after24 years of service. She was a member of the Selma Gideon Women's Axillary. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack of 57 years. And her youngest son Travis. Beverly will be missed by her family, her children Michael Asbury and his wife Rhonda, Patrick Asbury, Vickie Robinson, four grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. A Memorial Service will be held at the Worship Center Easton, 6050 S. Lotus in Easton Ca. On Friday June 7, 2019 at 11:30 am. Direction can be obtained by calling Michael Asbury 559-476-0331. Remembrance to Gideon International, P. O. Box 439 Selma, CA. 93662.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 2, 2019