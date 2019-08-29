Beverly Ann Hanson, 90, of Fresno, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ and greeted by her loving husband Richard Hanson and their son, Richard Jr. She will be missed by her surviving children, Dorothy Wyatt, Darlene and Jeff Ennen, David Hanson, and Daniel and Jennifer Hanson. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and their spouses, one great grandchild and her sister. Beverly was a wonderful and creative mother and teacher. She will be remembered for her incredible baking, sewing and painting and for all the summers we spent together at Mt. Hermon Christian Camp. Visitation to be on Friday, August 30th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Boice Funeral Chapel in Clovis, CA. There will be a private family graveside service the following day. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Beverly's name to Mt. Hermon Christian Camp or Hinds Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 29, 2019