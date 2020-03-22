Beverly Hardison joined her husband Merrill in heaven on Saturday March 14th, at the age of 91. She taught school for FUSD for 29 years. She loved the Lord, taught Sunday School, played the piano, and actively worked with the South-East Asian Friendship Ministries, at the First Baptist Churches in Dunlap, Reedley, and Fresno. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Gerdes (husband Philip), and Carol Alvernaz (husband Robert); five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 22, 2020