Beverly Jim
"May guardian angels surround you" Beverly Ann Jim, 83, passed into heaven September 7th 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 34 years Cato B. Jim, 3 children, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Bev was a retired English teacher and continued to tutor and volunteer into her retirement. She had a kind soul and touched many people during her time with us, she will be missed dearly. Viewing will be held at Chapel of the Light in Fresno, Friday September 25th 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fresno County Library. "If nothing else, she cared." -BAJ

Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chapel of the Light in Fresno
