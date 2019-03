Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jones Fifield. View Sign

Beverly Jones Fifield passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 23, 2019, after living many years with Alzheimer's. She was born and raised in Fresno with her 3 siblings. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953, then in 1954 married Army Sgt. Charlie Jones. His military career led them to live in many states, such as Washington, Texas, Arkansas, and Hawaii. After Charlie's retirement from the military they moved to Clovis in 1968, where she resided at the same residence for over 50 years. After Charlies death in 1987, she married Jonathan Fifield in 1995 and was married almost 10 years before his passing in 2005. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ethel Glatin, her brother, John Miller, and her sister, Sherlene Cruz. She is survived by her 3 children, son William Jones and his wife Javonna of Covis, daughter Karen Messer and her husband Kevin of Washington, and daughter Debbie Napoletano of Clovis. Six grandchildren, Joelina Safley, William Jones Jr., Mauro and Paul Napoletano, and Cole and Alyssa Messer, and 5 great grandchildren, Antonio, Viviana, Demarie, William the 3rd, and soon to arrive, Eliza, and sister Darlene Neault and husband Ron of Clovis. The family would like to thank Doctors Volkova and Patel, and all the staff at Kaiser Hospital, 3 East and West, and especially Yolonda, Reyna, and Irma from Hinds Hospice for taking such great and loving care of our mother. On Tuesday March 5th, from 4 to 7pm, there will be a viewing at Clovis Funeral Chapel, 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 220 N. Peach in Clovis, Viewing at 10am with funeral service to follow at 11am. Beverly Jones Fifield passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 23, 2019, after living many years with Alzheimer's. She was born and raised in Fresno with her 3 siblings. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953, then in 1954 married Army Sgt. Charlie Jones. His military career led them to live in many states, such as Washington, Texas, Arkansas, and Hawaii. After Charlie's retirement from the military they moved to Clovis in 1968, where she resided at the same residence for over 50 years. After Charlies death in 1987, she married Jonathan Fifield in 1995 and was married almost 10 years before his passing in 2005. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ethel Glatin, her brother, John Miller, and her sister, Sherlene Cruz. She is survived by her 3 children, son William Jones and his wife Javonna of Covis, daughter Karen Messer and her husband Kevin of Washington, and daughter Debbie Napoletano of Clovis. Six grandchildren, Joelina Safley, William Jones Jr., Mauro and Paul Napoletano, and Cole and Alyssa Messer, and 5 great grandchildren, Antonio, Viviana, Demarie, William the 3rd, and soon to arrive, Eliza, and sister Darlene Neault and husband Ron of Clovis. The family would like to thank Doctors Volkova and Patel, and all the staff at Kaiser Hospital, 3 East and West, and especially Yolonda, Reyna, and Irma from Hinds Hospice for taking such great and loving care of our mother. On Tuesday March 5th, from 4 to 7pm, there will be a viewing at Clovis Funeral Chapel, 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6th, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 220 N. Peach in Clovis, Viewing at 10am with funeral service to follow at 11am. Funeral Home Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis

1302 Clovis Ave

Clovis , CA 93612

(559) 298-7536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close