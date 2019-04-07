Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Knobloch. View Sign

Beverly Gibson Knobloch was born in Fresno, to Rue and Gwen Gibson. She loved Fresno and was proud to be a second generation Fresnan. After attending local schools, she graduated from Fresno State College and received her master's degree there before completing further graduate work in administration at Stanford University and San Diego State. She was a teacher, counselor, and vice-principal in the secondary schools of the Fresno Unified School District for over 35 years. She was a charter member and twice president of Gamma Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, chairperson of the Central Region of Women Deans and Vice-Principals, President of the Fig Garden Women's Club, and a member of the 2005-2006 Fresno County Grand Jury. She and her sister donated money to build the Gibson Farm Market at Fresno State University in honor of their parents. In their spare time, she and her husband loved selling antiques and collectibles in Fresno and at the coast and loved traveling in the United States and abroad. One of their first trips with the family was in 1964 to Alaska in their camper just after the Alaskan earthquake. Whether digging for rocks, gathering old bottles, bird watching, or driving on old roads and painting the scenery, life was for living. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rodney Rutherford; her sister, Joyce Gibson; and her step-daughter, Erica Cody. She is survived by her husband, Earl Knobloch; her daughter, Marsha Talbert; her two granddaughters, Megan and Corrie Talbert, and her son-in-law, Jerry Cody. Her celebration of life will be held at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens on Friday, April 12th at 1:00pm. Any donations may be sent to the Beverly J. Knobloch Scholarship Endowment Fund at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens.

