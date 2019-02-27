Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly M. Wilborn-Gray. View Sign

On February 9, 2019 Beverly went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born October 29, 1924 in Escalon, CA to Roscoe & Susie Cook she was raised with two brothers; graduated from Grant Union High in 1941; and attended Sacramento Junior College. Beverly was married to John Wilborn in 1943, they moved to San Francisco where she worked in an insurance company office while John served in the Coast Guard. They moved to Sacramento, and then to Carmichael California to a home John built. They later moved to Fresno where John built their second home and raised their three children. Beverly worked for Fresno Unified School District, joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1954 and served in the Sunday School program for many years. She also chaired the Layette Program for nine years. Her husband John passed away in 2006 and youngest daughter, Neva, in 2008. Her grandson Roger predeceased her in 2007. Beverly later met Donald Gray. They were married in April 2010 and have lived at the Windham until her passing February 9, 2019. Beverly was a woman who loved her family deeply and enjoyed her life shared with many friends. She often spoke of how she looked forward to being with Jesus and what joy that will bring. Over the past few days after her passing family and friends have shared fond memories and stories about her and how she affected their lives. She would want you to know how much she appreciated everyone's love and kindness. Beverly is survived by her husband Donald, daughter JoAnn Heinrichs, son John Wilborn Jr., eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11am In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA. 93726. (559) 229-8581. Religious Service Information Trinity Lutheran Church

3973 N Cedar Ave

Fresno, CA 93726

