Long time Reedley resident, Bev Santos died surrounded by family. She was 89. Mom grew up in the Bay Area. In 1953, the family moved to Parlier then to Reedley in 1960 where she spent the rest of her life raising four generations in her home. She was on the Recreation Commission that developed Cricket Hollow and oversaw the Reedley Fiesta's foreign food booths. She was devoted to her faith and involved in many activities at St. Anthony's and Saint La Salle. After overcoming a fear of water, mom became a swimming instructor and coach. She taught for 30 years at Citrus Middle School and part-time for the adult school until the age of 88. Mom touched many lives, and through this, her memory will continue. We are proud of what she accomplished. Mom is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Patricia, son Paul, and grandchildren Neil and Katy. She is survived by her daughter Bobbie Sano and husband Greg, and sons Steven, Rick and wife Jeannie, David and wife Debbie, 11 grandchildren, nine great and two great, great grandchildren. Services will be July 3 at St. Anthony's on F St. in Reedley at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to a .