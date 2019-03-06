Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Sorensen was born on January 9, 1929 in Tulare, California to Herrold and Nellie Gist. She was a lifelong teacher, not only in the classroom, but to her children, grandchildren, and community. She had 90 years of success stories, challenges, and friendships that would be shared with anyone who listened. On Friday, March 1, 2019, her books were placed on a shelf, as God saw that she was tired, took her hand, and led Bev home to be reunited with Chris. She graduated from Sanger High School in 1946 and Fresno State College in 1950, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics. Bev taught in Kern County schools for four years before she married Chris Sorensen in 1954. They were married for 58 years before Chris' passing in 2013. Beverly is survived by her children: Kathy Niederfrank and husband, Eddie, Craig and wife, Micki, Eric and wife, Cricket, Christi Stevenson and husband, Steve, and Cindy Barton and husband, Brent; eleven grandchildren: Courtney Sorensen and fiancé, Matt Razor, Chris Niederfrank and wife, Ashley, Stephanie Metzner and husband, Matt, Brianne Fidalgo and husband, Matt, Sheela Howell and husband, Rob, Michael Barton, Ashleigh Sorensen, Garrett, Alyssa, Russell, and Karinna Stevenson; great granddaughter, Shayleigh Fidalgo and another great grandchild due this summer. She is also survived by her two sisters, Pauline Gist and Ann Garner; sister-in-law, Joyce Frauenheim; brother-in-law, Darel Sorensen and his wife, Betty; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Remembrances may be made in Beverly's name to Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636.

