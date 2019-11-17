BILL DUKE

Guest Book
  • "Sorry about Bill passing prayers for Robin and all family..."
    - Pam pizzio Hilliard
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stephens & Bean Chapel
  • "My condolences to Robin and the family. Thank you for all..."
    - Deanna Benov
Service Information
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA
937061310
(559)-268-9292
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Belmont Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. Bill Duke, age 89, passed away November 9, 2019. Bill was born in Colton, California, and was a practicing Dentist and Orthodontist for more than 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Lloyd, Mildred Wayne Duke, and daughter Lori. He is survived by his loving wife Robin Kershaw Duke, 2 brothers Ron and John; four daughters, Donna Beckman, Luci Scott, Lori Reynolds, and Kim Wilson; and 2 sons James and Stephen; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Belmont Memorial Park. His wishes were for donations be made to Poverello House, Fresno, California. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 17, 2019
bullet Korean War bullet UCLA
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fresno, CA   (559) 268-9292
funeral home direction icon