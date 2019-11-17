Dr. Bill Duke, age 89, passed away November 9, 2019. Bill was born in Colton, California, and was a practicing Dentist and Orthodontist for more than 40 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Lloyd, Mildred Wayne Duke, and daughter Lori. He is survived by his loving wife Robin Kershaw Duke, 2 brothers Ron and John; four daughters, Donna Beckman, Luci Scott, Lori Reynolds, and Kim Wilson; and 2 sons James and Stephen; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Belmont Memorial Park. His wishes were for donations be made to Poverello House, Fresno, California. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292