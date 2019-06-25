Mr. King was born October 25,1943 and passed away June 18, 2019. He was owner operator of Cal State Muffler 396 Clovis, CA 93612 for 24 years. He is survived by his brother Bob King, his sister Barbara Killion, many nieces, nephews and special friends. Viewing will be at Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Clovis CA 93612 on Tuesday June 25, 2019 between 2pm and 6pm. Graveside service will be at Belmont Memorial Garden's Fresno on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 25, 2019