Billy leaves behind Jeri, his loving wife of 37 years, Brothers: Gene Stidham and wife Beth, Sam Stidham and wife Donna and Ivan Stidham, Sisters: Eva Gerjets, Sharon Fraley and Husband Doug, and Debra Stone and partner Mark. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Jeri would like to thank 3rd floor R/N, Steve, for providing exceptional, comforting care to Bill during his final days. Lisle Funeral Home was in charge of the cremation. Go to www.tributes.com to send your condolences.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 6, 2019