Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Gene Miller. View Sign

Bill was born on July 29, 1931 in Gypsy, Oklahoma and passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Bill spent five years in the 1950's on the Marshall Islands doing nuclear testing. He enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, traveling, playing poker, and spending time with his family. In 1992, he retired from Flemming Foods. He was preceded in death by his sons, Billy, Mike, and Danny Miller. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 69 years; a host of nieces and nephews; Rodney and Mary Doering; and was the proud grandfather to Joseph Doering and Bettye Ann Doering and her fiancé, Robert Freitas. Private services were held. Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555