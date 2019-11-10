Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bituin Tolentino Bernardo. View Sign Service Information Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 (559)-233-2101 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Bituin Tolentino Bernardo, 80, passed away peacefully with family gathered by her side on October 31, 2019 at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center. Surviving Dr. Bernardo are her husband Rodolfo, and her sons Robert and Rodney. She's also survived by her brother, Isagani and her two sisters, Elvi and Rose. Bituin--which means "star" in the Philippine language--was born on February 16, 1939 to Vicente and Elena Tolentino in Manila, Philippines. She graduated from medical school at the Far Eastern University in Metro Manila. Dr. Bernardo emigrated to California in the 1970s with her family. Dr. Bernardo specialized in anesthesia and practiced in California, New York, and Texas. After a brief retirement, she decided to go back to medicine and work in family practice. In 2007, she was recognized with a Congressional award for being a "top doctor" in America. When she wasn't with her colleagues and her patients, Dr. Bernardo enjoyed gardening and spending time with her dogs, Miley and Paco and her six turtles: King Richard, Ace, Elle, Touche, Crash, and Prince Kelly. Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory located at 475 North Broadway Street in Fresno, CA 93701. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Dr. Bituin Bernardo to: Congregation B'nai David located at 1039 South Chinowth Street, Visalia, CA 93277.

