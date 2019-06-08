Blanca Heredia passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 69. Blanca was born to Frank and Antonia (Valdez) Verdu in Madera, California on July 15, 1949. Growing up she attended Madera Schools and later worked for Madera Unified School District for 44 years retiring from Millview Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Antonia Verdu and her sister, Matilda Torres. Blanca is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carlos Heredia of Madera, her daughter, Mona Flores and her husband Chris, her grandchildren, Eddie and Marine Flores, her sisters Martha Gutierrez and her husband Rudy, Celma Chavira, Maryann Olvera and her husband JR, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Madera, CA Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Madera, CA Remembrances may be made to: , 2222 W Shaw Ave #201, Fresno, CA 93711 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 8, 2019