With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bob Kazutami " Kats " Morita , our loving and devoted husband , father , Jiichan , and friend on May 15, 2020. Bob was 89 years old. Bob was born in Stockton , CA on August 12 , 1930 . During WWII Bob ' s family was relocated to Stockton Assembly Center in 1942 with others of Japanese descent . His family was then moved to a Relocation Camp in Rohwer , AK in 1943 . After the war, his family moved to Fresno , C A . At age 18 , he and his friends moved to Chicago , IL in search of adventure . In Chicago , Bob was involved with Japanes e Social Clubs . It was at a club gathering where he met the love of his life , Sue , in 1950 . He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1953 during the Korean War . Bob and Sue were married on 4 / 3 / 1954 . They were blessed with their first son , Randy , in 1957 . The Family then moved to Fresno , CA in 1958 to help care for his parents . Bob worked at Inland Showcase where he honed his craft at creating beautiful cabinetry . The family welcomed three additional members to their family , Gary , Shari, and Ricky . Bob was then hired at Fresno Unified School District as a cabinet maker in 1966 . He retired after 26 years of service with FUSD in 1992 to begin the enjoyment of spending more time with family and friends, traveling, playing golf, and trips to the casino. Bob enjoyed life . The motto he lived by was " Be responsible , be honest , work hard , and lo ve your family . " He was an avid sports fan ; a devoted SF Giants fan! Bob coached for many years in the church ' s athletic programs for boys and girls teams . He loved going to the casinos with his friends . He was a skilled craftsman . His work exemplified fine craftsmanship and precision . He made beautiful wood pieces not only at work but also for his family and for many friends ' homes and businesses . And most of all , he adored his family. He was such a wonderful role model for love , kindness , loyalty , hard work, and devotion . He touched so many lives with his gentle nature, generous heart, and quirky sense of humor. He will truly be missed. Special thanks to the staff at Fresno Heart Hospital , Dr. Donald Gregory and his medical team , and to Compassionate Care Home Health. Thank you for the excellent care you all provided . He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Sue , son Randy Morita; son Gary Morita and wife Lori , daughter Shari Callaway and husband Jeff : son Ricky Morita and fiancé Vielka Snider ; grandchildren Ashley Ageno and husband Ryan , Taryn Morita , Bryce Morita, Connor Callawa y , and Corbin Callaway ; great-grandson Braxstyn Callawa y . Due to current COVID restrictions , no formal memorial service will be held. A private family memorial was held on 5 /24/ 2020.

