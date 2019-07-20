Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Newman. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Yost & Webb Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Catholic Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Graveside Services will follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery. Bob, retired United Airlines Operations employee died Saturday morning. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie E. Newman, parents Thomas Newman and Genevieve Walendziak, Sister Patricia Pestka and Brother in Law Jerry Pestka both of Chicago Illinois. He is survived by his children Chrysti Newman of NC, Robert Newman, Jr. of CA, Mark Newman of Livermore, Amy Newman of San Francisco and Steven Newman of Clovis and his three granddaughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Jacquelyn Draper. Bob grew up in Chicago, Illinois where he was an exceptional athlete. Earned All City football honors and was selected to the Illinois All State baseball team his senior year. Drafted by his hometown Chicago White Sox, Bob went on to a career in baseball which brought him to California as a member of the the Fresno Giants. After moving to Fresno he met and fell in love with Bonnie, they were happily married for 50 years. He graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in business from CSUF. Family is what was most important to Bob and that is were most of his time and energy was spent. Second only to his family, was the love he had for his four Golden Retrievers, Calvin, Hobbes, Patches and Eddie. If Bob wasn't spending time with family he could be found walking his dogs in the AG fields of CSUF. Published in the Fresno Bee from July 20 to July 21, 2019

