Bonnie Faye Wicks
Bonnie Faye Wicks, born November 8, 1936, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus. She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy F. Wicks, her parents Reverend Sherman and Qula Cox, her sister Doris Wadley, and her brother-in-law Matt Wadley. She is survived by her daughter Esther Jenkins, grandson Benjamin Jenkins, nieces Judy Harris (Dwayne) and Janie McCreary, great niece Sarah Cox, great nephew David Harris (Lindsey), great-great nephew Robert Tanner and great-great niece Stacey Cox. Services will be private.

Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 2, 2020.
