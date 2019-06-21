Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Newman. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Helen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home from 5:00pm -8:00pm with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Internment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Bonnie, retired Elementary School Teacher for Fresno Unified School District, died Sunday morning surrounded by her children. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest A. and June J Benck. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Robert D. Newman of Fresno, daughter Amy E. Newman of San Francisco, sons Mark D. Newman of Livermore and Steven M. Newman of Clovis. Step daughter Chrysti Newman of Raleigh, NC. Step son Robert Newman. Her brother and sister in law Ernest Jr and Jane Benck of Fresno. Three granddaughters, Jessica, Jennifer and Jacquilyn Draper of Ralieh, NC. Bonnie graduated from Fresno High School in 1963 and received her Bachelor of Arts in 1968 and Teaching Credential in 1984 from CSU Fresno. While attending CSUF she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority house where she served as president, vice president and national field secretary. She was honored as the 1968 Greek Woman of the Year. After graduating she worked in the administration department at CSUF. In 1982 she started a career in education to be closer to her children while they attended Saint Helen's Elementary School where she taught Kindergarten. Bonnie then went on to work at her beloved King Elementary School for 15 years (1991-2006) where she touched the lives of countless students. One of her favorite pastime was rooting for the Fresno State Bulldogs with her husband Bob. Above all was her devotion to her Golden Retrievers Calvin, Hobbes, Eddie and Patches. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that a charitable donation be made to the Marjaree Mason Center where her cherished friend volunteers. Published in the Fresno Bee from June 21 to June 22, 2019

