Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Redeemer Lutheran Church Fresno , CA

Bonnie was born in Tulare, Ca. to Guy and Fay Nichols. She grew up in Sanger, and graduated from Reedley College. She worked in the office at Mt. Tivey Winery before her marriage to Robert Heppner in 1945. They had a daughter Susan Jean in 1950. Robert died in 1951. In 1953, Bonnie married Gus Westrup. Their son David was born in 1954. Bonnie and Gus were charter members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fresno. Theirs was the first wedding in that congregation. They were married by Rev. Eugene Kreutz. She was the head of the Altar Guild for years, supported Vacation Bible School, sang with the choir, and participated in various Bible Studies. She was a woman of quiet faith with a joyous sense of humor. Her love of her Savior was evident in her many lifelong friends, and the extraordinary lengths she went to for her family. She was received into her heavenly home on April 26, 2019. She is survived by her brother Jerry Nichols, her children, Susan and David, and many nieces and nephews, and she is missed by all. There will be a memorial service on May 31 at 1:00 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee from May 26 to May 27, 2019

