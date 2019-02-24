Brad Johnson passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on June 1, 1946 to Alfred & Maryann Johnson in Fresno, CA. He was the owner of Brad D Johnson Trucking Inc,Hanna Cafe & Bar, Johnson Fleet Service Inc and Johnson Tire Service Inc. He is survived by his son Steven Johnson, his wife Lynette and their children Matheu & Natalie, daughter Linda Johnson and son Billy Johnson, his wife Carla and their son William. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3, 2019 at the Dante Club Fresno from 11am-3pm In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to in his name.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Johnson.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019