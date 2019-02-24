Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Johnson. View Sign

Brad Johnson passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on June 1, 1946 to Alfred & Maryann Johnson in Fresno, CA. He was the owner of Brad D Johnson Trucking Inc,Hanna Cafe & Bar, Johnson Fleet Service Inc and Johnson Tire Service Inc. He is survived by his son Steven Johnson, his wife Lynette and their children Matheu & Natalie, daughter Linda Johnson and son Billy Johnson, his wife Carla and their son William. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3, 2019 at the Dante Club Fresno from 11am-3pm In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to in his name. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019

