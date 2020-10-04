Bradley J. Little was born to David & Beverly Little at Havre, MT. August 16, 1963. He is survived by Lori Bell, his parents Bev & Dave Little, his brother Brett (B. C.) Little and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was a graduate of Bullard High School and CSUF. He had a long career in the Health Insurance field as a licensed sales agent representing many of the insurance companies in marketing group insurance, individual medical plans and all the many Medicare products. He was respected and well thought of by his hundreds of satisfied clients. Brad had a strong connection to his many alumni friends from Bullard High and his countless foursome pals at Fig Garden Golf Course. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The Covid-19 Virus has delayed any memorial service indefinitely. Any memorial gifts in his name may be sent to The First Tee, Fresno, CA or to the charity of your choice
.