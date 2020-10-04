1/1
Bradley Little
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley J. Little was born to David & Beverly Little at Havre, MT. August 16, 1963. He is survived by Lori Bell, his parents Bev & Dave Little, his brother Brett (B. C.) Little and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was a graduate of Bullard High School and CSUF. He had a long career in the Health Insurance field as a licensed sales agent representing many of the insurance companies in marketing group insurance, individual medical plans and all the many Medicare products. He was respected and well thought of by his hundreds of satisfied clients. Brad had a strong connection to his many alumni friends from Bullard High and his countless foursome pals at Fig Garden Golf Course. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The Covid-19 Virus has delayed any memorial service indefinitely. Any memorial gifts in his name may be sent to The First Tee, Fresno, CA or to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved