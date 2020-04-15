Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Breck Conner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 19, 1963 in Mount Shasta, CA to parents Irwin and Jessie Conner, Breck grew up in Gilroy and attended school in Salinas. He passed away on April 4, 2020 at age 56 from a brain aneurysm. A desire for warmer weather led Breck to Fresno, and upon graduation from Fresno State, he began working as an auto claims adjuster for Farmers Insurance because he "liked cars". He worked for Farmers for 32 years, and still liked cars after all that time. Breck was interested in anything automotive, especially auto restoration and design. He loved animation, art, and woodworking, and had an insatiable appetite for how things worked. He had a great interest in history, movies, and the stories behind the stories. He took pride in doing things himself and learning along the way. As a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Breck helped build homes in Fresno County, and served on their Board of Directors. He had a dry sense of humor, remembered way too much information, and had a heart for rescuing dogs. Breck is survived by his wife Debbie, dog Sadie, parents Irwin and Jessie Conner, brother Craig Conner (Nicole), brother Barry Conner (Shari). He was preceded in death by his sister Carrie Conner. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Scott Hebner and Doug Foley (Karyn), nephews Mitchell Hebner, Eric Conner, Joshua Conner and Matthew Foley, nieces Danielle Conner and Erynne Fore. Thank you to the Farmers Insurance and Habitat for Humanity families for your outpouring of support. At Breck's request, there will be no services. Those wishing to honor Breck's life can make a donation in his name to Habitat for Humanity-Fresno, 4991 E. McKinley Ave, Suite 123, Fresno, CA. 93727, or Valley Animal Center at 3934 N Hayston Ave, Fresno, CA. 93726, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 15, 2020

