Celebration of Life 10:00 AM The Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park

Brian Cavallaro passed away at home on July 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Salvatore and Sheridan Cavallaro. Brian had a calling to help those with vision problems so they could live full and productive lives. His pursuit of his professional choice was partly inspired by his mother's vision problems. He graduated from John Wolman High School in Nevada City, CA 1975, then attended Humboldt College and the University of California, Berkeley graduating with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Physiology. He went on to graduate from the Chicago Medical School. He was a member of the United States Army for 12 years completing his surgical internship, general medical officer training and residency at Walter Reed Medical Center, eventually becoming the Director of Glaucoma Services. He also completed a glaucoma fellowship at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami. He left the service in 2001 and moved to Fresno California to continue his ophthalmology practice at Eye-Q Vision Care specializing in glaucoma and cataracts. He gained the trust and admiration of the many patients he provided expert care for. He is beloved by staff members and his colleagues at Eye-Q Vision Care where he practiced and was an owner for 18 years. For the past 7 years, he has served as the President of Eye-Q Vision Care. Many patients credit Brian with saving or preserving a very precious gift, their eyesight. His impact is felt by many many patients and their families. He is survived by his wife of more than 16 years years, Maria, his children Mijo, Chloe, Sofia, Maddy, Andre and Dylan and their families including one granddaughter, Pia. He is survived by extended family by marriage, including the Medina, Gonzales and Store families whom he loved dearly. 