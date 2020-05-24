Brian Jay Ginsburg passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on May 19 with family by his side. Brian was born in Fresno, California on December 31, 1931 to Clara and Hy Ginsburg. At the urging of his sister, Betty Lee Wapner, Brian met the love of his life Myrna Rose on a blind date in 1953. They would go on to marry and have 3 wonderful children, Debie, Suzie, and David. Brian attended Fresno State for his undergraduate degree (he was a proud alumnus and served as a former president of the Alumni Association and the Bulldog Foundation). The son of a doctor, Brian went on to attend the University of Southern California for his medical degree. He cared for many patients in the community as a surgeon and family doctor for over 50 years and performed disability reviews as a medical consultant for the State of California. He also served as the flight surgeon for the 194th fighter wing of the Air National Guard. An avid sports fan all his life, Brian helped assure Fresno's sports teams were always supported and he served as the team doctor for the Falcons hockey team and several local football teams. Dr. Ginsburg served as the race track physician at the annual Big Fresno Fair and also was a member of the medical ski patrol at China Peak and a founding member of the Western Medical Society of Ski Physicians. He made many happy memories at ballparks throughout the state with his family, especially for his three beloved grandsons. He is preceded in death by his wife Myrna and daughters Debie and Suzie. He is survived by his son David and his wife Barbara; his sister, Betty Lee and her husband Mel, nephews Larry and his wife Maria, and Terry and his wife Chanel, and grandsons Kevin, Gregory and his wife Samantha, and Estevan. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Brian's life will be planned in the future. Remembrances may be made to the Bulldog Foundation.

