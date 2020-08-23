Bruce Wakeman Hubbard, age 79, passed away on July 29, 2020. Bruce was born on May 30, 1941 in Burlington, Washington to Ralph and Winnifred Hubbard. After his father's passing, Winnifred married Archie Dingwall and the family moved to Southgate, California in 1943, where he would grow up and graduate from South Gate High School. Bruce was the baby brother to three older sisters. Bruce is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy, daughters Erin (Charlie) and Alison, granddaughter Katie, sister Judy (Ray) Pearson, brother-in-law Ray Wiles, brother-in-law Bill Neessen and wife Barbara, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Bruce was preceded in death by his father Archie, Mother Winnifred, and sisters Sue and Sally. After high school, Bruce attended Western Washington University (WWU) and then served 4 years in the US Navy on the USS Constellation aircraft carrier during Vietnam. It was while on leave in San Diego that he met Kathy. After the service, he and Kathy moved to Bellingham, WA where he completed his BA degree in Business Administration, Economics with a minor in Political Science from WWU. Bruce and Kathy moved to Fresno, CA in 1972 to begin his insurance career with Connecticut Mutual Life. He formed Diversified Benefit Services, Inc., in 1982 along with his partners Sam Speake and Richard Looney, where he continued working until shortly before his death. Faith was important to Bruce, and he led his family in this walk. He was actively involved in Northwest and Campus Baptist Church in the early years and loved singing in the choir. Bruce was an avid golfer and member of the Copper River Country Club. When not in the office, Bruce could be found on the golf course where he loved playing with friends and colleagues. He also loved to travel, especially to Kauai with Kathy and his sister Sally and brother-in-law Ray. Bruce cherished family get-togethers, especially for his birthday when he would request his favorite meal of fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy. He enjoyed a good glass of wine, listening to music, cheering on the Fresno State Bulldogs, and playing tennis with a cold beer afterwards. But most of all, Bruce was extremely proud of his family, and loved them dearly. He will be missed so very much. Services are postponed at this time due to Covid.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store