Bruce Yasuo Uyeda was born on June 26, 1952 and completed his journey here on April 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Ben Uyeda. Bruce is survived by his mother Mary Uyeda, wife of 38 years Rachel, and daughters Devan Uyeda, Corey Hammack and her husband Kyle, along with numerous beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Bruce was a lifelong resident of Reedley, graduating from Reedley High with the Class of 1970 and attending both Reedley College and CSU Fresno. He began his career in the agriculture industry in 1976 as a fruit broker, eventually transitioning to a mechanic then purchasing agent for Kozuki/Kozi Farms where he worked for 33 years. Bruce had a deep rooted passion for music, fast cars, motorcycles and boats and took great pride in his artwork and pinstriping. His claim to fame was painting the iconic pirate on the wall of the RHS gym. In addition to his classic cars, Bruce was an avid fisherman who loved to spend time at the coast and lakes. Later in life, Bruce thrived on participating in and supporting his daughters in their many hobbies from horseshows to martial arts, and FFA/4H livestock shows. Bruce was highly active in the community through Reedley and Dinuba Lion's Clubs and was beyond honored to be crowned Fiesta King in 2017. Bruce will always be remembered as the life of the party. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. If Bruce teased you, you knew you he liked you. He could frequently be found entertaining the staff and customers at the many Ag suppliers throughout town and even volunteering to man the parts counters when needed. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Palm Village at 10 o'clock in the morning.