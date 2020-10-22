1/1
Buck Jones
1941 - 2020
Buck Jones
January 13, 1941 - October 9, 2020
Fresno , California - Services for Buck Jones will be held on Friday October 23,2020 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba at 11:00am. Buck is survived by his children Darla Ramirez of Reedley, Rita Greenwood of Orange Cove, Hilary Jones of Orange Cove, his "honorary son" Zachary Jones of Woodlake, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Neita Williams of Dinuba, Billie Corona of Oxnard Connie Domenici of Orange Cove, 1 brother JC Jones of Orange Cove, his companion Cindy Richter of Fresno, her children Reina of Visalia Cassie of Fresno 1 step granddaughter and many nieces and nephews


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
Smith Mountain Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
