Buck Jones

January 13, 1941 - October 9, 2020

Fresno , California - Services for Buck Jones will be held on Friday October 23,2020 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba at 11:00am. Buck is survived by his children Darla Ramirez of Reedley, Rita Greenwood of Orange Cove, Hilary Jones of Orange Cove, his "honorary son" Zachary Jones of Woodlake, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Neita Williams of Dinuba, Billie Corona of Oxnard Connie Domenici of Orange Cove, 1 brother JC Jones of Orange Cove, his companion Cindy Richter of Fresno, her children Reina of Visalia Cassie of Fresno 1 step granddaughter and many nieces and nephews





